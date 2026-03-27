CT: Upcoming construction projects will affect Hartford Line train service. Here’s what to expect

Commuters on the Hartford Line will see some changes in upcoming months.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced this week that bus service will replace some weekday trains due to several Amtrak construction projects. This will go into effect from April 21 through Oct. 30.

One Amtrak train will be bussed the entire route and select weekday trains will be replaced between Springfield and Hartford, according to the CTDOT.

The temporary schedule will be released next month, and the work will take place Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Amtrak is performing several infrastructure improvements along the Hartford Line that includes track improvements at the Windsor Locks site. Expected improvements include installing new interlockings, drainage improvements and maintenance and safety upgrades at several rail grade crossings, according to the CTDOT.

“These infrastructure projects are a vital step in modernizing the Hartford Line,” said Jeffrey Gonneville, bureau chief of public transportation for the Connecticut Department of Transportation. “A new Windsor Locks station, upgraded track infrastructure, and safer crossings will deliver more reliable and accessible service for everyone who depends on this line. We thank the public for their patience as this work is completed.”

Commuters are asked to visit HartfordLine.com or Amtrak.com for the latest service information.

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