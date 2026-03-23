CA: Light rail in Elk Grove? City, RT release plan to improve public transportation

Light rail service could finally come to Elk Grove under a new transit proposal open for public review.

The city of Elk Grove, in partnership with Sacramento Regional Transit, released its draft plan for bringing light rail and more bus routes into the city.

The project aims to reduce traffic congestion and household transportation costs, spur economic development, increase accessibility and prioritize underserved communities, the plan states.

Elk Grove’s population nearly doubled between 2003 and 2018, creating increased demand for public transportation, the draft plan states. A 2024 census estimate put the population at 182,797 residents. Currently, RT’s light rail terminates at Cosumnes River College on Center Parkway, and many bus routes do not operate on Saturdays, Sundays or holidays.

What improvements to public transportation are proposed?

The city evaluated five alternatives to expand light rail transit or bus rapid transit in the area.

The proposed project recommended by the city, which is a hybrid of some of the other plans, would bring light rail service from Cosumnes River College to Kammerer Road.

The alignment would run on the west side of Bruceville Road south of Cosumnes River College to Calvine Road. It would then transition to center-running on Bruceville Road, turn east onto Big Horn Boulevard and continue south past Elk Grove Boulevard. Near District56, the line would shift to the east side of Big Horn Boulevard at Civic Center Drive and continue to Bilby Road. It would turn east at Bilby Road, remain on the north side of the street, cross via a new bridge and integrate into the city’s livable employment area community plan in a streetcar-style design.

Light rail in Sacramento typically operates every 15 minutes throughout the day and every 30 minutes during early morning and late evening hours.

The plan includes proposed stations at Big Horn Boulevard and Bruceville Road, Big Horn Boulevard and Laguna Boulevard, Big Horn Boulevard and District56, Big Horn Boulevard and Whitelock Parkway, Bilby Road and a new area in the city’s livable employment area community plan, another center in the new community plan, and Classical Way.

Stations are proposed to include affordable housing, retail and pedestrian infrastructure.

Construction would likely occur in phases, according to Kaley Lyons, the city’s transportation planning program manager.

What would light rail in Elk Grove cost?

The estimated costs for the hybrid plan are similar to another proposal, with about $1.06 billion in capital costs and $17.3 million in annual operating costs, Lyons said. Fare revenue would contribute approximately $600,000 to operating costs.

“Any federal source will need to be accompanied by a substantial state or local contribution,” the city’s draft plan states. “It is likely that new local funding sources are necessary as part of the strategy for funding construction, operations, or both.”

Funding could include a future local sales tax measure dedicated to transportation, either countywide or regionwide, according to the draft plan. Other sources could include grants from the Federal Transit Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the California Air Resources Board, as well as funding from the Sacramento Area Council of Governments.

Other project stakeholders include the city of Sacramento, Sacramento County and Caltrans.

What other public transportation plans were proposed?

Other alternatives included light rail service to District56 with bus service to Kammerer Road; light rail service to Kammerer Road; bus service to Kammerer Road; light rail operating in mixed traffic to Kammerer Road; and light rail to Big Horn Boulevard and Bruceville Road.

Capital costs for these plans were estimated to range from $312 million to $1.059 billion. The most expensive option was light rail to Kammerer Road, while the least expensive was light rail to Big Horn Boulevard and Bruceville Road.

Operating costs were estimated to range from $3.5 million to $20.5 million, though fare revenue would offset some expenses.

What’s next?

Public comment on the draft plan is open through March 30 on the city’s website. The Elk Grove City Council is expected to consider the project at a meeting this spring.

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