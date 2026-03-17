Exo selects Transdev Canada to take over rail operations in 2027

Exo has selected Transdev Canada Inc. to handle its rail rolling equipment operations and maintenance starting this July.

The contract spans from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2040, including a one-year mobilization so that the agency can facilitate a smooth transition from the current provider and two renewal options of two years each. Through this agreement, Transdev Canada will manage train operations, the maintenance of locomotives and passenger cars and the upkeep of yards and maintenance centers. The current provider will continue to operate the network until June 30, 2027.

"This partnership represents a key milestone for exo. Transdev Canada's recognized expertise will allow us to continue our efforts in maintaining the reliability, quality and efficiency of our services while ensuring long-term savings aligned with our 2026–2028 optimization plan. We are excited to work together to better meet the current and future needs of our passengers," said exo Executive Director Marc Rousseau.

This contract is the result of a call for tenders launched by exo in December 2024. At the conclusion of this single-envelope weighted bidding system process, exo’s board of directors ratified the contract on March 12, 2026.

"We are honored by this partnership with exo, which aligns with Transdev Canada's long-term vision for mobility in the region. Through this mandate, we intend to contribute responsibly to the public transit ecosystem, drawing on our expertise, as well as the know-how of the teams working on the ground every day," said Transdev Canada CEO Arthur Nicolet.