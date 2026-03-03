TX: Laredo receives $58.5M for Santa Maria rail project

Laredo received $58.5 million in state funding for the Santa Maria Rail Grade Separation Project, a move city officials say will improve traffic flow and safety along one of the city's busiest western corridors.

The Texas Transportation Commission awarded the funds this week as part of a $160.4 million allocation distributed across several Texas cities through the Texas Off-System Rail Grade Separation Program.

"This is a good day for rail and road safety and something that Texas Rail Advocates has been working toward ever since the rail division was established in 2009," Texas Rail Advocates President Peter LeCody said. "Thanks to your foresight, an Exceptional Item request for $175 million last session turned into a first-time ever grant program of $250 million passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. (Greg) Abbott."

"This critical investment will improve safety, reduce congestion and strengthen our city's infrastructure," Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino added in a statement. "This is coming at an opportune time and I am for supporting Laredo's continued growth. I want to thank the hardworking staff at the City Manager's Office, City Engineering Department and Community Development Department for making this happen."

The Santa Maria project aims to eliminate at-grade rail crossings — where roads and railroad tracks intersect at the same level — by constructing a grade-separated crossing, such as an overpass or underpass. The improvements are expected to reduce congestion, enhance public safety and strengthen the city's transportation network.

District VIII Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa called the funding award "a big win" for Laredo.

"The $58.5 million awarded for the Santa Maria Rail Grade Separation Project is a big win for Laredo and a long-overdue investment in one of our city's oldest and most vital corridors into downtown," she said. "Securing this funding is a major victory built on partnerships, and I am proud to have helped convene the right stakeholders to work toward a shared goal of strengthening our infrastructure and economy."

Cigarroa added that community input will be prioritized in the future.

"As planning moves forward, we are committed to hosting community meetings with the neighborhoods directly affected by this project. Community input will be at the heart of the process," she said.

According to the Texas Transportation Commission, the funding supports projects that provide grade-separated rail crossings located off the state highway system, increase safety, reduce traffic delays and promote economic development. Each project must function as a logical, self-contained unit capable of being built independently.

Other cities receiving funding include Amarillo, which secured two projects, as well as San Antonio and Houston. To qualify for the program, local governments must contribute at least 10% of the total project cost.

"This is a result of a great team effort that brought public and private sector leadership together to rescue the city from traffic, expedite freight movement, increase safety and empower quiet zones," said David A. Stedman, President and CEO of the Laredo Economic Development Corporation, in a statement.

The state grant program is designed to assist cities and counties with rail crossings not part of the TxDOT highway system but that experience heavy traffic congestion or have a history of safety concerns.

The Texas Transportation Commission, which oversees the Texas Department of Transportation, manages more than 80,000 miles of highways statewide and supports aviation, public transportation and rail systems.

