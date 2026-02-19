PA: Next stop, Centre County? New survey seeks residents’ input on passenger rail

The Centre County Metropolitan Planning Organization , in partnership with Penn State, recently released a survey to gauge the community’s interest in bringing passenger rail to the area.

The survey, which is estimated to take 10-15 minutes to complete, is part of the Centre Region Council of Governments’ passenger rail study, which the CCMPO is conducting. The survey was released Feb. 9 and is expected to run until at least March 13, although CROG’s Senior Transportation Planner and CCMPO member Greg Kausch wrote in an email Friday that the survey could be extended if a steady stream of responses is still coming in.

According to Kausch, the survey has two main purposes: to aid in the CRCOG’s passenger rail study , and to support the academic research and dissertation of Helia Mohammadi Mavi, a Ph.D. candidate in Penn State’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering .

“This survey is the latest example of a strong, ongoing partnership between local government, and a world-class academic and research institution we have in Penn State, right here in our own home community — it streamlines what we are fortunate did not turn out to be two competing processes,” Kausch wrote.

The study being conducted by the CCMPO was initially discussed in July 2024 and officially started last fall. It has a spending cap of $60,000, with $48,000 provided by the Federal Highway Administration. The remaining $12,000 was provided by a local county match. Some of the options the study will explore include local transit connections to nearby Amtrak stations, possible improvements on the pre-existing railroad tracks in the area and a possible Amtrak stop in State College — although the latter option is less likely than the other two.

The survey is open to Centre County residents who are least 18 years old. The respondents will be asked questions about desired travel destinations, travel frequency, basic travel habits, trip purpose, their Amtrak experience level, potential service elements and enhancements that may influence the decision to use a passenger rail service, as well as basic demographic information.

Additionally, at the end of the survey, respondents will have an opportunity to provide their contact information to be entered into a drawing for one of twenty $50 gift cards as a thank you for participating. Kausch added that signing up for the drawing is optional, and that the information of those who do sign up will be used for only the drawing.

“The contact information will not be linked to an individual’s survey responses, nor will it be retained for future use following completion of the drawing,” Kausch wrote.

This survey is the second task out of four in the CCMPO’s passenger rail study, which is expected to be complete in June .

The first task of the study was to form a steering committee, and Kausch wrote that the third and fourth tasks will focus on feasibility assessments of a direct rail connection to Centre County, and of a connecting shuttle service, respectively.

“Survey responses will be used to directly inform both of these tasks — along with other data collection and public input,” Kausch wrote. “It is anticipated that these tasks will begin as the survey winds down, and as results are compiled and shared.”

Regardless of what rail connectivity options end up being pursued though, Kausch said in October that the trajectory of the county as a tourist destination will only fuel the need for rail, and called those who live in the area a “very savvy, very mobile and very vibrant population” that’s “increasingly interested in looking at different options beyond just private car travel.”

