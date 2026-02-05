NCDOT’s latest study details benefits of restoring passenger rail service between Salisbury and Asheville.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) Rail Division has released a new study that details the significant economic and connectivity benefits of restoring passenger rail service between Salisbury and Asheville, N.C., strengthening links between western North Carolina and the rest of the state.

“The Western NC rail corridor presents a unique opportunity to strengthen regional connectivity, support local economies, and create a more resilient and dynamic transportation system for North Carolina,” said NCDOT Rail Division Director Jason Orthner. “The interest this route is receiving underscores the opportunity to better connect western North Carolina to the state’s existing intercity passenger rail network.”

According to NCDOT, the Western North Carolina Rail Corridor Economic Impact Report shows how the corridor would create a critical connection between the Charlotte metropolitan area, the Piedmont Triad, the Research Triangle and the Blue Ridge region, which would improve access for visitors, workers and residents while supporting long-term economic growth.

Capital investment in the corridor between Salisbury and Asheville would generate substantial economic activity during construction, supporting jobs and local businesses. Over the course of project implementation, the corridor is estimated to generate an economic impact of 5,270 jobs per year, $360.5 million in employee earnings, $1.05 billion in economic output and $33.6 million in state and local tax revenue.

NCDOT notes the report projects lasting benefits for western North Carolina that extend statewide. Service and operations on the route are estimated to support 200 sustained jobs, $23.4 million in annual employee earnings, $66.9 million in annual economic output and $2.1 million in recurring state and local tax revenue. The project is not currently funded.