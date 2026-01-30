CA: Amtrak announces big changes for travelers on key Calif. route for Super Bowl

Northern California sports fans looking to avoid the hassle of navigating street closures and parking nightmares on Super Bowl Sunday may consider taking public transportation to get around. Perhaps anticipating a rush of riders, Amtrak is making some major changes to accommodate the busy weekend.

On Feb. 8, Amtrak will temporarily require reservations for its popular Capitol Corridor route, which runs from San Jose to Auburn, according to an Amtrak travel advisory. The route from Auburn makes several stops in the Bay Area, including Richmond, Emeryville, Oakland and Fremont, before reaching Santa Clara. The route usually doesn't require a reservation.

"Tickets purchased for other dates and trains, including monthly and multi-ride tickets and Tap2Ride, will not be honored," Amtrak said in the travel advisory.

The Santa Clara-Great America stop is only a 5-minute walk from the stadium, making it a great option to avoid the hassle of driving. And the route is popular. In 2025, the Capitol Corridor was the company's sixth-busiest route in 2025, according to Amtrak's ridership report. The Capitol Corridor route had over 1.1 million riders last year — a 10.3% increase from 2024.

Amtrak has also adjusted logistics and some train schedules to accommodate an expected influx of riders.

Westbound trains 729, 733 and 737 will arrive at Santa Clara-Great America before the game, which is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. Departing the station after the game are eastbound trains 746, 748 and 750 and westbound train 747. Train 736 will remain canceled until March 1.

Amtrak is also moving its parking, shuttles and ride-hailing lots to 2111 West Tasman Drive, accessible from Tasman Drive at the Lick Mill Blvd. intersection and from Calle Del Mundo. A mobility shuttle is available upon request for passengers who need additional assistance. Amtrak also warns that it's restricting bike access, and cyclists will have to use a detour.

