Virginia Railway Express extends partnership with Keolis North America for commuter rail service

The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) has renewed its contract with Keolis North America (Keolis) to operate and maintain its commuter rail service. Following a competitive procurement process, the new contract for Keolis and VRE will commence July 2026, with the potential to expand to 15 years. Keolis will maintain operations for 32 weekday trains over two lines that span 90 route miles, with a rolling stock of 20 diesel locomotives and 100 passenger cars.

The VRE fleet will be operated by over 100 Keolis employees, performing equipment, facilities and lifecycle maintenance. Keolis will provide train operations and maintenance of equipment, select facilities maintenance and lifecycle maintenance services.

“We are honored that VRE has once again placed its trust in Keolis,” said Keolis President and CEO Brad Thomas. “This renewal underscores the operational excellence our teams deliver each day, and we remain committed to the highest standards of safety, reliability and customer service as we support the DMV region’s mobility needs."

Keolis' tenure with VRE began in 2010 and during that time adjusted on-time performance for VRE service has exceeded 99%. Keolis notes it has had no train accidents and multiple work units have achieved a decade or more of injury free service.