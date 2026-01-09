MI: Passenger train from Ann Arbor to Traverse City is on track. Michigander input will get it rolling.

The wheels are turning for a public transportation option that could bring Michiganders from Ann Arbor to Traverse City.

Years in the making, the North+South Rail initiative is progressing with its plan to connect Southeast Michigan, mid- Michigan and the northwest Lower Peninsula.

The idea for the 240-mile-long service track was formed in 2009. The project received $2 million in state and federal funding in 2022 to assess potential infrastructure and safety improvements.

The project is led by Traverse City-based nonprofit Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority and engineering consultant WSP.

This week Groundwork launched a public input survey for the North+South Rail project and a website detailing its progress so far, northsouthrail.org.

The proposed route connects 12 potential stations from Detroit to Petoskey. The online survey, informing the future route, can be found here.

A 2018 study said the rail could carry 1.5 million riders per year and generate $100 million in annual revenue by 2040.

New cost estimates are on the to-do list for 2026, but the estimate from the 2018 study was $244 million. Groundwork expects inflation will increase those infrastructure costs, according to UpNorthLive.

The proposed passenger service will operate along established rail corridors, where existing usage ranges from low-density freight rail to shared freight rail with existing passenger operations, according to the ongoing study.

The next phase will evaluate passenger service between key communities throughout the state.

This includes stops in smaller cities like Clare and Cadillac as well as college towns like Alma and Mt. Pleasant.

The study is examining travel patterns, the proposed route, ridership demand, infrastructure needs, and costs.

In October, the rail team wrapped up a tour of 12 cities along the potential route. They collected insights on local economies, passenger opportunities, accessibility needs, safety and stability.

On the technical end, WSP has been focusing on route and frequency modeling to identify the recommended service option for the North–South passenger rail.

The team is comparing other Midwest rail routes like the planned Northern Lights Express line, connecting Minneapolis to Duluth, Minnesota; and the existing Illinois Zephyr/ Carl Sandburg, linking Chicago to Quincy, Illinois.

Once the study is complete, the project team plans to apply for the next round of the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor ID Program, which is a national effort to move promising passenger rail projects closer to becoming reality, according to the website.

You can read more about the progress in the October 2025 report. The service planning study is expected to wrap up in early 2026.

