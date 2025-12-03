CA: Amtrak revives daytime San Joaquin Valley train to capital. Ideas for family fun

Amtrak is bringing back its daytime train from the San Joaquin Valley to Sacramento, starting Dec. 8.

It was suspended in 2020 amid the pandemic, leaving only a train that pulled into the capital at 11:30 p.m. each day. The service also has five daily round trips between Bakersfield and Oakland, branching west at Stockton. It recently was rebranded from San Joaquins to Gold Runner.

Passengers will board the new train in Modesto at 10:52 a.m. and reach Sacramento at 12:38 p.m. It will stop in Stockton and Lodi along the way. The route also has stations in Denair, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Hanford, Corcoran, Wasco and Bakersfield.A locomotive bears the Gold Runner name as part of the rebranding of the Amtrak San Joaquins passenger service. It was celebrated in Stockton, Calif., on Nov. 14, 2025. John Holland/[email protected]

The new return trip will depart Sacramento at 5:20 p.m. and arrive in Modesto at 6:47 p.m. It will take about four more hours to reach Bakersfield. Gold Runner already has a daily southbound train leaving Sacramento at 7:09 a.m.

Fares and other details are at www.amtrak.com/gold-runner-train.

The new trip was announced in a news release Monday from the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, which oversees the service.

“This addition gives travelers greater flexibility and more convenient choices when planning their trips,” said David Lipari, interim executive director. What is there to do in Lodi, Sacramento?

The news is well-timed for families looking for Christmas-break trips without the expense and stress of driving. The World of Wonders Science Museum is a block from the Lodi depot. Close by the capital station are Old Sacramento State Historic Park and the California State Railroad Museum.Lodi Transit Center in Lodi, Tuesday, Dec.2, 2025. Andy Alfaro/[email protected]

The Sacramento area’s light-rail system also is nearby, serving the State Capitol and many other destinations.

Gold Runner has a network of connecting buses to much of California and to Reno and Las Vegas. This includes a transfer at Stockton to and from Gold Runners serving the Bay Area.

The release said train ridership fell 70% when COVID-19 hit in 2020. Amtrak dropped two of the five Bay Area trips, which were later brought back. The second Sacramento train required additional equipment and staffing, and coordination with the freight lines sharing the tracks. How many more round trips are planned?

Gold Runner has most of the funding needed to reach 12 daily round trips in time for the first segment of high-speed rail. It could open between Merced and Bakersfield by 2032 under the latest timeline. The connection point could instead be Madera under a new proposal to reach the more lucrative San Jose, leaving Merced to a later phase.

Gold Runner is already serving residents well amid the long high-speed rail delays, board chairman Doug Verboon said. The Kings County supervisor spoke at a Nov. 14 celebration of the rebranding in Stockton.

Verboon noted that he has ridden the train from Hanford to the Bay Area for conferences. “I save money on parking, I save money on gas, and I get to enjoy my trip.”

