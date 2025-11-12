CT: Train cancellations on Hartford Line continue with more planned disruptions this weekend

Commuters in the Hartford area have been contending with recent train cancellations that look to continue over the weekend.

Multiple trains were cancelled on the Amtrak Hartford Line on Monday with cancellations continuing into Tuesday, an Amtrak spokesperson confirmed.

Trains 425 and 471 were cancelled on Tuesday with substitute bus transportation made available to passengers. Those same two trains were also cancelled on Monday, the company announced on social media. Also cancelled on Monday were Trains 474 and 417. No specific reason was given for the cancellations.

“Alternate transportation is being provided and we will be operating a bus to make all scheduled stops instead of a train for your trip. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience and understanding,” Amtrak said on social media.

The Valley Flyer Train 478 was also “cancelled in its entirety” on Monday.

There were also issues last the weekend as the Valley Flyer Trains 488 and 499 were canceled due to equipment unavailability on Saturday. On Sunday, eight trains were canceled, including Trains 400, 405, 450, 461, 409, 464, 497 and 416.

More disruptions are planned to begin on Friday through early morning on Monday due to construction, Amtrak said. The construction will impact the CTrail Hartford Line and Amtrak Hartford Line services. According to Amtrak, the work is “part of ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance reliability along the rail corridor.”

On Friday, Amtrak Hartford Line Trains 148 and 136 will be replaced by buses for the entire route. On Saturday and Sunday, all CTrail Hartford Line trains between Hartford and Springfield, as well as all Amtrak Hartford Line trains between New Haven and Springfield, will be replaced by buses, according to CTrail .

On Monday, the Amtrak Hartford Line Trains 141 and 125 will be replaced by buses for the entire route. The buses will stop at all scheduled stations, but travel times may vary.

