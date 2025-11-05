Amtrak San Joaquins passenger rail service rebrands to Gold Runner 

The San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA) has rebranded the Amtrak San Joaquins passenger rail service to Gold Runner. Amtrak has managed the service than 2015.

“Gold Runner represents more than a new name, it’s a symbol of our commitment to our passengers and California’s communities,” said SJJPA Interim Executive Director David Lipari. “This new identity captures the energy and optimism of our region while positioning us for the future of passenger rail and intercity bus service. It reflects the spirit of partnership, innovation and service that defines everything we do.”

SJJPA notes the Gold Runner is designed to align with its long-term expansion plans and the state of California’s broader rail strategy while fostering stronger connections with neighboring rail services. The system is also an expansive Thruway Bus network that connects more than half of all riders to destinations across the state.

By uniting rail and bus service under a single identity, SJJPA says it can more effectively communicate the full scope of mobility it provides, support future expansion and deliver a clearer, more consistent experience for passengers.