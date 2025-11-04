OR: Train talk planned for Nov. 8 in Baker City

Matt Krabacher, an advocate for returning passenger rail service to Eastern Oregon, will give a talk on Saturday, Nov. 8 at the Baker County Public Library. The presentation starts at 9:30 a.m., and is sponsored by the American Association of University Women. The public is welcome.

Krabacher grew up in north Idaho, and regularly rode the Empire Builder Amtrak line.

He now lives in Baker City, and has worked with local communities to advocate for restoring the Amtrak Pioneer passenger rail line. Since early 2024, he has been the Eastern Oregon vice president on the board of AORTA ( Association of Oregon Rail and Transit Advocates).

