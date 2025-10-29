US: Charming picturesque train stops in the US

Though taking the train in Europe has long been a favorite way to travel, it has become increasingly popular in the U.S. Once considered by many to be old-fashioned, train travel is becoming more appreciated for a number of factors.

Trains are more cost effective than traveling by plane and have become a preferred mode of transportation for eco-conscious and experience-driven travelers. Add in the comfort, the ability to bring extra baggage, the scenic views along the way, and the allure of nostalgia, and its no wonder more Americans are opting to answer the call of “all aboard.”

Another joy of train travel is arriving in a charming town that’s picturesque, easily walkable with plenty of attractions nearby. Here are some places where you can do just that.

Ashland, VA

The train literally runs through the heart of this 19th-century downtown from the historic Ashland Train Station. Travelers can arrive car-free on Amtrak’s Northeast Regional Line and step directly onto Center Street, lined with early 20 th-century buildings and home to shops, restaurants and the Visitor Center located inside the 1920s-era station.

The train is central to Ashland’s charm, with highlights like the Ashland Museum housed in a vintage red caboose, the Caboose Market & Café with farm-to-table fare, and Tiny Tim’s Trains & Toys, a favorite for rail enthusiasts. Visitors can also explore the McKinney Train Mural, catch a show at the Ashland Theatre, or stroll this pedestrian-friendly downtown that blends small-town serenity with vibrant cultural attractions.

Durango, CO

Durango offers one of the most iconic scenic train rides in the U.S. The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad is a popular, historic steam-powered journey through Colorado’s striking San Juan Mountains.

The downtown Durango historic district sports boutiques, galleries, restaurants along with old, distinguished hotels. Durango is also a convenient home base to explore world heritage cliff dwellings and archeological sites. Hiking, biking, rafting, skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing are only a short distance away.

Flagstaff, AZ

Located in northern Arizona, Flagstaff sits at a 7,000-foot elevation among scenic pine and aspen forests with the San Francisco peaks nearby. Flagstaff Station serves Amtrak’s Southwest Chief line with one train per direction each day, but those who stop off here are in for a real treat.

The Tudor Revival depot built in 1925 also showcases a Visitor Center, that’s a great starting point with maps, brochures, a gift shop and helpful volunteers for answering questions about the town just steps from the depot, and other parks, monuments, museums and adventures. The station also has a fascinating train set that rides the upper perimeter of the venue.

Within easy walking distance, Downtown Flagstaff sports bygone buildings, art galleries, restaurants, craft breweries, a renowned hotel, historic theater and art walks.

Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg is appropriately named the “Hub City” because of all the transportation lines running through the town. At the heart of downtown, Hattiesburg Depot stands as an icon on Newman Street in the city’s oldest historic district.

Dating back to 1910, the Depot is an impressive black structure designed in Italian Renaissance style and capped with a clay-tile roof. Its 14,000 square-foot interior, 3-block long loading platform and 924-foot-long canopy made it the largest and most architecturally significant passenger depot in the city. In 2000, the station underwent a $10 million restoration and improvement project giving way to the structure that stands today.

The depot is the perfect jumping off point to explore the quaint, southern charm of Hattiesburg’s downtown, from local shops and artisans to independent eateries.

Memphis, TN

The Central Station, located in the South Main Historic Arts District is within walking distance to restaurants, shops, attractions, museums and the Main Street Trolley. Also referred to as Grand Central Station, the building has stood watch over downtown Memphis for over 100 years and now operates as an Amtrak station.

The lobby features a 30-foot record wall with Eggleston speakers and a 500-album vinyl record collection. Curated play lists and live music make the venue a “go-to” for any night of the week and the Central Station Hotel on property reflects 20 th century charm with views of the historic South Main neighborhood and the Mississippi River.

New Hope, PA

Train aficionados can begin their enchanting New Hope Railroad train journey in this charming but quirky Bucks County village known for its vibrant art scene, boutique shops and delightful culinary offerings. Located on the Delaware River, it offers a walkable bridge to Lambertville, New Jersey with peaceful, picturesque, wooded backdrops.

A train station’s name couldn’t get any cuter or more creative than the “1891 Witch’s Train Hat Station” with its conical-shaped turreted roof that resembles a witch’s hat.

San Juan Capistrano, CA

This historic train station opened in 1894 and still services Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner. The building is an early example of Mission Revival architecture in Southern California with its red tile roof, covered walkways and a corner domed tower, echoing the nearby picturesque Mission San Juan Capistrano, home to the yearly renowned Swallows Migration.

The train depot is situated in the historic section of San Juan Capistrano, a quaint area with easy walkability that includes The Los Rios District, one of California’s oldest residential neighborhoods with charming adobe structures, cottages, eateries, tea rooms and tree-lined streets.

Santa Fe Depot, San Diego, CA

Opened in 1915, the Spanish Colonial Revival/Mission Revival Santa Fe Depot is located in the core downtown district of San Diego. With touches of Spanish Renaissance and Moorish influence, the unique station listed on the National Register of Historic Places features twin domed towers flanking a grand arch covered by colorful tiles.

The depot was built in time for the Panama-California Exposition in 1915-1916 as a welcoming gateway to those attending the world-renowned event. Due to it its ideal location, visitors can stroll to the stunning Waterfront Park & Embarcadero, home to historic ships, the start of India, USS Midway Museum, the charming Seaport Village, Little Italy and the historic Gaslamp Quarter.

Skagway, Alaska

The narrow-gauge White Pass & Yukon Route in Skagway offers jaw-dropping rides that include steep grades, waterfalls, gorges and snow-capped mountains along the historic Klondike Gold Rush Trail.

Situated in the southeastern part of Alaska, Skagway became famous during the Klondike Gold Rush as gold-seekers passed through the town on their way to the Yukon. Today, wooden boardwalks, old-style facades, saloons and quaint shops reflect its late 19 th-century history.

Union Station Denver, CO

Denver Union Station is a historic landmark, opened in 1881, rebuilt in 1914, and reimagined in 2014. The Beaux-Arts/Classical Revival with touches of Romanesque Revival train station is located in downtown Denver.

A renovation 100 years later preserved historic elements such as the train station’s Great Hall and facades along with the boutique Crawford Hotel located within the station itself. The venue’s location in Denver’s Lower Downtown (LoDo) neighborhood makes it easy to explore the 16 th Street Mall, Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, and a myriad of restaurants, bars, galleries, live music, special events and exciting nightlife.

Williams, Arizona

Serving as a gateway to the Grand Canyon, Williams boasts a historic downtown lined with early 20th-century buildings that served passengers and railway workers. Today, visitors can hop a vintage train at the station that takes riders to the national park’s South Rim.

With its Route 66 heritage, preserved structures and neon signs representing classic Americana, Williams offers a romantic small-town ambience in a six-block historic area that’s easily walkable and filled with retro-diners and motels and vintage charm.

