TX: New DART Silver Line connects Grapevine with Dallas suburbs to the east

Grapevine now benefits from commuter rail service from both the east and the west with the opening this week of DART’s new Silver Line.

The new 26-mile rail line, which stretches from Plano to Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, makes a stop at the DFW Airport North Station in Grapevine, which is also served by Trinity Metro’s TEXRail, with service from downtown Fort Worth.

The DFW Airport North Station is north of Texas 121/114 and east of Texan Trail. Riders who want to continue their journey into the heart of downtown Grapevine can make the last leg of the trip on a complimentary Grapevine Visitors Shuttle or via the TEXRail to Grapevine Main Station.

“Grapevine has long been a welcoming destination for visitors from the west with TEXRail,” Paul McCallum, executive director of the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau said in a media release. “Now with the Silver Line, we’re excited to better connect with communities from the east, making it easier than ever for visitors across North Texas to indulge in culinary offerings, great shopping, entertainment and events.”

DART’s Silver Line connects Grapevine directly with Coppell, Carrollton, Addison and Richardson in addition to Plano. Connection service is available to Dallas from Carrollton and Plano.

When announcing the Silver Line’s opening, DART said the line and stations will benefit from enhanced security monitoring. The Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau noted that passengers will enjoy “European-style comfort” on the line’s cars, with amenities like USB device chargers and luggage racks.

From now through Nov. 8, passengers can ride the Silver Line for free.

