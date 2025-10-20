MN: Amtrak’s popular Borealis train a hot ticket on MEA weekend

Amtrak’s Borealis train running from St. Paul to Chicago hit a major milestone over the summer and the momentum keeps on rolling.

Friday’s trip from the Twin Cities to the Windy City was sold out and Sunday’s return trip is totally booked, too, as many Minnesotans make a getaway for the long MEA weekend and partake in fall travel.

“The service is in great demand,” said Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari. “Even outside MEA days.”

MEA stands for Minnesota Educator Academy, an annual conference every October that has become a popular time for travel as school takes a two-day recess.

Borealis began daily service in May 2024 and served its 250,000th passenger over the Independence Day weekend. Trips depart St. Paul at 11:49 a.m. and arrive in Chicago about 7½ hours later. Trips from the Windy City to Minnesota leave at 11:10 a.m. and arrive in St. Paul about 6:40 p.m.

Trains stop in Red Wing and Winona in Minnesota before making several stops in Wisconsin and Illinois before arriving in Chicago.

Amtrak operates the line under contracts with the Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois state transportation departments.

Borealis had 82% of its seats full over the summer, which was among the highest in the Amtrak system, according to a report Greg Mathis of the Minnesota Department of Transportation gave at the September Great River Rail Commission meeting. The figure was also stated by the Midwest Passenger Rail Association.

But during June and July, ridership dipped a bit compared with 2024 numbers. That 15% decline was largely attributed to the train having fewer seats available, 210 vs. 289.

Amtrak uses single-level Horizon railcars on Borealis. In March, the railroad discovered corrosion on “multiple” Horizon cars and sidelined them. Amtrak substituted Superliners on Borealis and now runs three-car trains.

Amtrak would like to add capacity, Magliari said.

“The train is doing really well,” he said, noting ticket sales have been strong even on Tuesdays and Wednesday, which are “softer days.”

“The service continues to turn away thousands of potential ticket-buying riders due to lack of capacity,” the Wisconsin Association of Railroad Passengers said in September.

Magliari said coach fares on the Empire Builder are also sold out for Sunday. The Empire Builder runs from Chicago to St. Paul and continues on to the West Coast cities of Portland and Seattle.

“Book early,” he said.

The push continues for additional Amtrak routes and frequency. All Aboard Minnesota, a rail advocacy group, is pushing for Amtrak to extend Borealis to St. Cloud, Detroit Lakes and the Fargo- Moorhead area.

Across the border in Wisconsin, there are visions of new service that would connect the Twin Cities with Eau Claire and Madison, but that could be years away.

©2025 The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Visit startribune.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC