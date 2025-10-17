PA: PennDOT seeks public feedback as it considers expanding Pittsburgh's rail options

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's first statewide rail plan since the COVID-19 pandemic outlines several long-term infrastructure proposals that could make it easier for Pittsburgh-area residents to commute by train.

Amtrak, a federally funded passenger rail operator, plans to add a second service for its Pennsylvanian train, which travels daily between New York City and Pittsburgh, sometime in 2026.

The Pennsylvanian currently operates one train per day in either direction and stops in 15 locations across the state, including Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Altoona, terminating at Pittsburgh's Union Station in Downtown.

PennDOT subsidizes the Pennsylvanian's stops across the state and will invest at least $250 million into the new service, backed by a $143 million grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal-State Partnership program.

Although the Pennsylvanian's demand fell during the pandemic, its service between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh recovered 90% of its 2019 ridership by 2023, PennDOT said.

Several stakeholders have suggested re-establishing commuter rail service in Pittsburgh for the first time since the Port Authority of Allegheny County's 18.2-mile PATrain, connecting Downtown with Versailles, closed in 1989.

The Blair Planning Commission, which oversees federally funded transportation in Blair County, has suggested a route connecting Altoona and Pittsburgh with service during morning and evening peak periods. The commission noted that a business trip by train between the two cities would currently require a two-night stay for one day of work due to limited existing service.

A commuter train could also help to reduce "chronic highway congestion" on I-376 Parkway East through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, PennDOT said, although it would need to work out an agreement to utilize Union Station with Norfolk Southern, whose freight trains share the nearby tracks.

Another proposed passenger rail initiative, the Midwest Connect Corridor, would link Pittsburgh with Columbus, Ohio; Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Chicago. Norfolk Southern operates the rail corridor that the route would use.

Fort Wayne's city government is working with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, which oversees state and federally funded transportation projects across the 10-county region. The project is in its early stages and PennDOT is anticipating a planning study.

Those interested in submitting public comments can use a form on PennDOT's website or email [email protected] through Oct. 24. PennDOT will hold a virtual public meeting between 3:30 and 5 p.m. on Thursday to talk about the plan and answer questions.

"With more operating railroads than any other state in the country, rail is a critical part of Pennsylvania's transportation landscape," PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said in a statement. "Through this comment period, Pennsylvanians can share their visions for passenger and freight rail across the commonwealth, and we look forward to their feedback."

