MD: Light rail service between Lutherville and Hunt Valley resumes after fire

Service has resumed on the light rail between Hunt Valley and Lutherville Thursday evening after a fire briefly halted travel, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

A service alert posted to the social media platform X said an “active fire” was in the area of those train stops.

As of 6:30 p.m. “all fire and emergency department personnel have cleared the area,” MTA said on social media.

Shuttle buses between the two light rail stations are no longer being provided for commuters, according to MTA.

