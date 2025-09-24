Brightline implements service improvements, adds capacity for commuters

Brightline is implementing a series of operational changes in an effort to keep up with changing ridership patterns and to optimize the guest experience after two years of full-service operation. The updates come from extensive rider feedback and data analysis.

“These changes reflect our commitment to delivering a predictable, reliable and comfortable travel experience,” said Brightline Florida CEO Patrick Goddard. “We’ve listened to our guests and studied ridership trends to ensure our network evolves with their needs.”

Expanded service and schedule adjustments

Brightline is trying out a new schedule to expand capacity and enhance service during peak periods.

The agency has implemented more frequent departures for commuters, with trains departing every 30 minutes during peak hours.

Five southbound trains arrive in MiamiCentral between 7:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Five northbound trains depart from MiamiCentral between 3:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Four northbound trains depart from MiamiCentral between 7:45 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Four southbound trains arrive in MiamiCentral between 4:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Boca Raton will increase the number of stops from 19 to the new 28 daily departures. With these increases, 80% of South Florida trains and 90% of Orlando-bound trains include a stop in Boca Raton.

For riders going between South and Central Florida, Brightline will extend its trains to offer longer, eight-coach setups during peak travel periods. Eventually, those trains will be upgraded to 10-coach trains before the year’s end, adding nearly 100% more capacity when compared to same time last year, to accommodate the growing demand from riders heading to and from Central Florida.

Peak and off-peak pricing introduced for South Florida rides

Brightline will now offer predictable pricing for riders traveling within South Florida based on peak and off-peak travel times, primarily lined up with rush-hour and commuting demand. South Florida’s peak is comprised of departures between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., and 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Trains for special events, like the Home Runner for Marlins baseball games, End Zone Express for Dolphins football games and Concert Connect for special events, will be designated as peak, regardless of time, and will be marked accordingly with an icon on the Brightline website and app.

PREMIUM product enhancements

Brightline’s premium service will keep its unique benefits, including access to its lounge, free food and beverages and more relaxed cancellation policies—though the Uber credit benefit previously offered with a premium ticket has been discontinued due to low utilization, the agency notes. New additions to premium tickets include:

Pre-boarding service in Miami and Orlando.

Dedicated guest services line and turnstile access.

Priority baggage claim.

Complimentary checked bag (standard or large size), in addition to two carry-on size bags.

Onboard welcome refreshments.

Other service modifications include updates to the on-board food and drink menu available to riders in SMART, upgraded food options available in stations and a new booking view that allows riders to toggle taxes and fees on or off when viewing ticket prices online. Riders can still purchase Brightline passes, offering fixed rate fares for 10-, 20- or 40-ride options for SMART travel.

“As guests have integrated Brightline into their lives, we continue to learn valuable lessons about their preferences,” Goddard said. “Brightline has shown people will get out of their cars and integrate hospitality-driven train travel into their lives. We believe these changes will enhance that experience even further.”