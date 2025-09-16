OH: Akron-Canton rail stop omitted from Ohio’s 2025 rail plan, Rep. Sykes protests

Frustrated that a 2025 State of Ohio Rail Plan draft released last month didn’t include a passenger rail stop in the Akron- Canton area, U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes wants a redo.

The Akron Democrat sent a letter Thursday to Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation Director Pamela Boratyn that asks them to “reconsider this omission.”

Her letter says residents of the Akron- Canton region have advocated for a passenger rail line for many years, and the 2019 State of Ohio Rail Plan notes that “there is interest from local stakeholders in establishing a rail service between the Akron-Canton Airport and the Football Hall of Fame in Canton.”

That interest was also noted in the 2025 plan, Sykes’ letter says, but the rail corridors it focuses on - with a line to connect Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland and Dayton, and another that connects Detroit, Toledo and Cleveland - don’t include Akron or Canton.

“The Akron-Canton region is the fourth largest region in Ohio and the only large metropolitan area without a proposed passenger rail line,” the letter says, describing the areas amenities including the airport, universities, countless manufacturing companies and that the business community is advocating for it.

“The region is a gateway to Ohio and from the East Coast of the United States; a rail stop would better connect the workers and families of Eastern Ohio to economic, educational and healthcare opportunities across the state and the region” the letter says. “Failing to provide such infrastructure would undoubtedly result in adverse consequences for the economic development of the region.”

At a House Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee hearing in May, Sykes brought her case for an Amtrak stop in Akron or Canton to the head of Ohio’s Rail Development Commission, Matthew Dietrich.

Dietrich - who appeared before the committee to discuss ways to streamline federal railroad grants - told her that planners in Ohio looked at a route through Akron years ago, but it was ruled out. He said it would be reevaluated as plans for the so-called “3C&D” corridor move forward.

He said communities need to understand the differences between commuter rail and intercity passenger rail. Transportation officials in the Akron/ Canton area have made multiple requests for rail service in addition to asking that the area be included in the 3C&D corridor, he said. Those include rail service to airports, to Pittsburgh, and for commuter rail service to Cleveland.

“From a technical standpoint, those are all different projects to us, and they fall under different funding sources and grant sources,” Dietrich said. “So, I’m happy to continue to have that conversation. But I think that’s something where we can help the community by providing guidance on which is the right program to apply for these things.”

©2025 Advance Local Media LLC.

Visit cleveland.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.