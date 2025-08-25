CA: You can ride Amtrak to an event involving old aircraft near Merced. At a discount

Amtrak trains will help get people to the next Open Cockpit Day at the Castle Air Museum.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 30 at the former Castle Air Force Base in Atwater. Passengers can ride to the Merceddepot and take a free shuttle bus about six miles to the museum. They also get free admission to the event and a 25% discount off train travel.

Amtrak has five daily round trips between Bakersfield and Oakland and a sixth branching north to Sacramento. Stations along the way include Modesto, Denair, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Hanford and points south.

The shuttle will be waiting for southbound trains arriving in Merced at 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. and a northound train at 11:45 a.m.Patrons can return to the station in time for a 3:23 p.m. northound train and one headed south at 4:45 p.m.

More information on the schedule and how to purchase tickets are on the website for the Amtrak San Joaquins line, at Amtraksanjoaquins.com/air. Why did Amtrak get involved?

This mashup of planes, trains and automobiles was announced in a news release from the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission. It runs the Amtrak line and has discounts aimed at drawing new riders, including young people.

“This partnership supports sustainable travel,” marketing director Marques Cook said, “while giving families and aviation enthusiasts a convenient, car-free way to enjoy Open Cockpit Day.”

The museum is at 5050 Santa Fe Drive. Open Cockpit Day tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors and active or retired military, $15 for children ages 6-17 and free for younger kids. More information is at www.castleairmuseum.org.

Castle opened in 1941 to teach basic flying skills that soon would be used in World War II. It later specialized in bombers and operated until 1995. The site today has a civilian airport and various business and local-government uses along with the museum.

It has an outdoor display of about 80 military aircraft and a building with photos, uniforms and other memorabilia. Open Cockpit Day will have helicopter rides for an extra fee, along with food vendors and experts in aviation history. What other trains use the tracks?

Amtrak runs right by the museum but does not have a passenger depot there. The tracks are owned by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, one of the nation’s largest freight carriers.

The base had spur tracks in its interior to move supplies for the Air Force. Today, they are used by Patriot Rail, a short-line operator, to shunt various products to and from BNSF.

Open Cockpit Day began in 1996 and is now held twice a year, most recently on May 24. The upcoming event is its first involving Amtrak, as noted by the museum chairman, retired Maj. Gen. Clay Garrison.

“By partnering with Amtrak San Joaquins,” he said, “we’re making it easier and more enjoyable for guests of all backgrounds to discover and appreciate the wonder of flight.”

Amtrak has occasional trains to another historic site, the town of Allensworth in Tulare County. It was founded in 1908 by a man who had escaped slavery but faded after losing its water supply and rail depot. A tempotary platform serves visitors for Juneteenth and other gatherings.

