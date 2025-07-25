TX: What is light rail transit? How is it different from freight rail services?

Houstonians living within the city limits use the Metro light rail system, a type of public transit that should not be confused with the trains that transport freight.

Although passenger trains and rail lines exist across the United States, light rail transit operates differently from freight trains. Nationally, there are no freight trains that carry both goods and passengers in the same cars, according to Carol Abel Lewis, a professor of Transportation Studies and director of the Center for Transportation Training and Research at Texas Southern University.

Instead, passengers rely on other rail-based public transit, such as Houston's light rail system.

What is a light rail transit?

Light rail transit consists of single cars or short trains powered by electricity that run on fixed rails, according to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute website. These trains are categorized into systems like light rail, heavy rail, and commuter rail, each differing in design, speed, capacity, and operations, explained Lewis.

All these systems are designed for passenger travel, but light rail stands out for its relatively shorter distances, slower speeds, and fixed-route operations designed to seat passengers.

Houston's MetroRail, a street-level light rail network, has three lines operating on designated tracks: the Red, Green, and Purple lines. Each light rail car in the city can accommodate approximately 200 passengers, Lewis said.

The MetroRail stops at several key locations, including downtown Houston, Midtown, the East End, and Third Ward.

What is a freight rail transit?

When people envision long trains carrying multiple cars of goods across tracks in the Houston area, they're picturing freight rail transit.

"So when you're driving around Houston and get stopped by a train and have to wait on the train, like if you're on Westheimer or San Felipe, that's freight," Lewis said.

Freight trains are primarily used to transport goods and cargo over long distances. Unlike light rail, freight trains are faster and are built to carry heavier loads.

According to the Association of American Railroads, freight trains can operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, transporting thousands of tons of cargo.

Houston serves as a hub for freight rail operations, with companies such as Union Pacific, BNSF Railway, Port Terminal Railroad Association, and Kansas City Southern with rail services in the area.

© 2025 the Houston Chronicle.

Visit www.chron.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC