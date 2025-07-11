CA: Metrolink train testing disrupts Redlands-to-San Bernardino Arrow service

Testing for the zero-emission passenger train that will one day run on the San Bernardino Line will disrupt Arrow service this week, Metrolink announced.

The Zero-Emission Multiple Unit — also known as ZEMU — will become part of Metrolink’s 9-mile Arrow service that runs between Redlands and San Bernardino. The train uses hybrid hydrogen and battery technology to power its onboard electrical systems.

ZEMU testing this week will suspend service of the last four late-night Arrow trains on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 8-9, as well as the first two early-morning trains on Wednesday and Thursday, July 9-10. Arrow service will be completely suspended Saturday and Sunday, July 12-13.

Alternate transportation is not provided by Metrolink during the Arrow service suspensions, though Omnitrans bus service between Redlands and San Bernardino may be an option for passengers.

Metrolink service to and from Redlands, meanwhile, will operate normally, the agency said.

During the testing, Metrolink will be evaluating GPS-based safety technology that can stop a train and prevent train-to-train collisions, according to the agency’s website.

