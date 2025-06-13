CA: Amtrak to add 12th daily round-trip train between L.A. and San Diego

Amtrak will add a 12th daily round-trip between Los Angeles and San Diego beginning Monday, officials said.

“This service expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to increase passenger rail access across Southern California,” said LOSSAN Agency Managing Director Jason Jewell, managing director of the Los Angeles- San Diego- San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) rail corridor, in a news release.

“The additional frequencies offer greater travel flexibility while supporting a convenient, reliable transportation option,” Jewell said.

The additions are: southbound Train 582 — departs Los Angeles Union Station at 4:10 p.m., arriving at San Diego Santa Fe Depot at 7:04 p.m.; and northbound Train 593 — departs San Diego Santa Fe Depot at 8:10 p.m., arriving at Los Angeles Union Station at 10:57 p.m.

Passenger service through San Clemente resumed June 7 after a suspension that began April 28 for emergency work to repair sections of track at risk from landslides and coastal erosion.

©2025 The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Visit sandiegouniontribune.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.