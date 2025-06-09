CA: ‘Keeps on chugging north’: SMART in line for state award to extend service to Healdsburg

In exciting news for North Bay transit enthusiasts, the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, or SMART, is in line to be awarded $81 million from the State of California to extend its passenger rail service north to Healdsburg, SMART officials announced in a Saturday morning news release.

The funding, which would extend SMART rail service from the newly-opened Windsor station to Healdsburg, would also expand the network’s bike and pedestrian path and support a new zero-emission locomotive for the railroad, officials said. SMART’s recommended award comes from two state grant programs: the Solutions for Congested Corridors Program and the Local Partnership Competitive Program, officials said. The grant will also be matched by $187.7 million in federal, state and local funding SMART previously secured.

“The momentum is real and the SMART Train keeps on chugging north and will soon be serving riders from one end of the North Bay to the other,” said Senate President Pro Tem Mike McGuire in the release. “This success builds off the state’s prior $40 million investment to connect the Sonoma County Airport with the Town of Windsor.”

The SMART Board believes construction work on the newest extension could begin as early as Spring 2026 with a targeted completion goal set for the end of 2028. A spokesperson for SMART could not be reached for comment or additional information Saturday afternoon.

“Everywhere I go, people say they can't wait to be able to take the train to Healdsburg for lunch,” said SMART Board member and Healdsburg Councilwoman Ariel Kelley in the release. “I am personally just as thrilled my family and neighbors can take our kids on a bike ride on the Foss Creek Pathway to the SMART Station and ride the train to San Rafael for lunch. SMART is truly connecting communities.”

© 2025 The Press Democrat (Santa Rosa, Calif.).

Visit www.pressdemocrat.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.