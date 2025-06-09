CA: Santa Cruz County RTC to unveil ridership, cost estimates for passenger rail project at upcoming meeting

Prices and passengers will be the focus of an upcoming meeting hosted by the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission as it continues to unpack the latest findings for its highly anticipated passenger rail project.

At an informational community meeting set to run from 3:30-5 p.m. Monday, staff at the commission will dig into estimated ridership projections and cost estimates for the proposed Zero Emission Passenger Rail and Trail system that would run 22 miles from Pajaro to Santa Cruz.

The planning team will share updated figures for how many riders are expected to use the train — including boardings at each proposed station — as well as the latest cost estimates for both capital and operating expenses.

The meeting will have both remote and in-person options available to interested members of the public. Transportation staff have arranged for the meeting to be viewable from Zoom at hdrinc.zoom.us/j/99161913341.

Members of the public can also attend from the commission’s Oak Conference Room inside its offices at 1101 Pacific Ave., Suite 250 in Santa Cruz.

The high-interest informational items come as the commission is preparing to put the final touches on a sprawling report meant to provide a detailed analysis of the costs, engineering requirements and environmental considerations for bringing the passenger rail system to Santa Cruz County. The study, known as the project concept report, is expected to be completed this fall, although the commission has released a steady stream of information that will be included within it, such as station locations and timing, vehicle types and bridge infrastructure.

In addition to the passenger rail system, the project also encompasses 12 miles of the Coastal Rail Trail and a revamping of the Capitola Trestle.

If you go:

What: Santa Cruz County RTC’s ridership projections and project costs for passenger rail project.

When: 3:30-5 p.m., Monday

Where: In person at 1101 Pacific Ave., Suite 250 in Santa Cruz or on Zoom at hdrinc.zoom.us/j/99161913341.

