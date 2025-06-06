IN: South Shore Line opens public survey on new strategic plan

The South Shore Line is seeking input from people who don't currently ride the train in an effort to "identify barriers to ridership, community needs and the types of improvements that could encourage greater use of public transit."

Results from the online survey will help railroad officials and consultants in developing a new 20-year strategic plan.

"Community feedback will directly influence project prioritization, transit accessibility improvements and strategic investments in the region’s transportation infrastructure," the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District said in its announcement of the survey.

The South Shore recently conducted a similar survey for current riders. It said it will announce if and when it offers any additional opportunities to participate in future rider surveys.

The current survey will be open to the public through June 19. It is available at mysouthshoreline.com/public-survey-20-year-strategic-plan.

