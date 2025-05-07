CA: On May the Fourth, a themed ride transformed a BART train for 90 minutes

Families and Force users of all ages packed the MacArthur BART station, wearing everything from handmade helmets to store-bought robes for a 90-minute ride honoring the beloved "Star Wars" saga.

Following the sold-out success of BART's Valentraine, officials launched a new themed journey packed with trivia, a costume contest and even a Chewbacca roar-off.

"It's about showing that our stations are safe, clean and spaces for building community — and making sure that we are attracting folks back, but also celebrating one of the most iconic pieces of film we've seen over the last couple generations," BART Director Victor Flores said.

BART employees dressed in Jedi robes and Princess Leia buns, while two musical quartets filled the station playing selections from John Williams' iconic soundtrack. By 3:30 p.m., more people trickled in, with some cradling baby Grogus in their arms and others wielding lightsabers.

Everyone had come together to celebrate two of their favorite things: public transportation and the May the Fourth holiday, inspired by the memorable line in the film trilogy, "May the Force be with you."

"I love public transit. I love BART," a stormtrooper named Jessica told SFGATE. "So this intersection of two of my favorite things is just phenomenal."

Jessica and her husband arrived in full stormtrooper armor, standing guard over their daughter, who looked like a pint-sized Princess Leia straight out of "A New Hope."

By 4 p.m., Jedi guides ushered riders up the escalators and onto the themed train. As the doors slid shut and the train lurched forward, BART employees launched into a Bay Area trivia contest. Riders debated how many BART cars would equal the length of an Imperial Star Destroyer and which Star Wars actor hailed from the Bay Area. (Spoiler: It's Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker, born in Oakland.)

After trivia wrapped, the much-anticipated costume contest kicked off. As the train swayed along the tracks, contestants paraded through the cars, carefully balancing themselves while carrying "Han Solo" cups that doubled as voting bins.

BART judges selected five winners, including a boy named Jairo, a self-proclaimed prolific cosplayer who had meticulously crafted his own Darth Vader helmet. He said it was just the tip of the iceberg, with more handmade costumes waiting back home in the Philippines.

The final contest of the day: a Chewbacca roar-off. One by one, participants — mostly kids — stepped up to deliver their best guttural Wookiee cries. A teen in Jedi robes took the win and walked away with free Exploratorium tickets.

Between activities, passengers chatted over icebreaker questions like, "Who shot first?" — a nod to the long-standing debate over whether Han Solo or Greedo fired first in the original film.

But time flies in hyperspace. After 90 minutes of geeking out, roaring and connecting with fellow fans, the ride came to a close — with many already hoping for a sequel.

© 2025 SFGate, San Francisco.

Visit www.sfgate.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.