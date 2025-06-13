CTA to begin pilot with Sensonic to help improve rail safety

Sensonic Incorporated and the Chicago Transit Board have signed an agreement that will advance a pilot program to automatically detect intrusions on the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) rail right-of-way. CTA says it plans to test the use of a fiber optic vibration sensing device that monitors for large objects falling on the tracks.

“Intrusions onto CTA rail tracks cause service disruptions and can be a deadly, life-changing mistake,” said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. “With this pilot, we are researching a second technology that has the potential to create a safer environment for our riders, reduce delays and improve service reliability.”

CTA says Sensonic’s proposed intrusion detection solution uses distributed acoustic sensing to monitor light scattering changes in optical fiber when there is acoustic vibration, such as when a train is crossing a section of track. An on-site device will be connected to CTA’s existing fiber optic cable for real-time monitoring and will be able to distinguish between normal movement of trains and other types of vibrations on the tracks. In the case of a person or object entering the tracks, a real-time alert can be triggered based on the vibration pattern and will notify the appropriate CTA staff to enable intervention.

CTA notes it will work with the vendor to identify an appropriate location for the pilot during a feasibility phase to gauge the effectiveness of the solution for different types of track, including elevated, grade-level and underground. One sensing device can cover a distance of up to 50 miles.

“Sensonic is proud to bring cutting-edge fiber optic sensing technology to the CTA that enhances rail safety and security in Chicago,” said Sensonic CEO Ashish Upadhyay. “By combining distributed acoustic sensing and [artificial intelligence (AI)], we’re enabling real-time detection of trackside intrusions and fallen objects along the corridor. This actionable intelligence is key to building safer, smarter and more resilient transit systems.”

Sensonic is an international firm that specializes in fiber optic sensing in transportation contexts. The company has worked with rail transportation agencies in Austria, Brazil, Czechia, India, Portugal and Spain to monitor right-of-way intrusions from people, large objects and large animals, according to CTA.

The duration of the pilot will be 12 months, during which CTA says it will be able to determine if fiber optic vibration sensing can reliably identify when people or large objects enter the right-of-way and trigger a real-time alert to enable swift intervention. The agency adds that a proven solution to detect and respond to right-of-way intrusion in real time would prevent service delays and help ensure a safe trip for everyone.

With this agreement, CTA will fund the pilot with a $110,700 stipend. The stipend will be broken into two phases, with the first milestone covering the evaluation and in-depth feasibility testing and the purchase and installation of testing equipment. This will be paid after CTA receives and accepts a feasibility report. The second milestone will include the hardware costs for pilot installation at one location, as well as a license for real-time alert monitoring software.

CTA notes it will return to the Chicago Transit Board later in the year to provide updates on the status of this pilot and other previously approved Innovation Studio pilots. These include updates on pilots with GDS and Papercast that are testing solar and battery-powered digital signs displaying real-time arrival information at CTA bus stops, as well as a pilot with STV that uses a camera detection system and AI to identify intrusions on the rail right-of-way.

With the approval of the Chicago Transit Board to award this contract, the CTA will initiate implementation of the pilot and begin testing the new system.