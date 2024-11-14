VRE awards contract to Bohr Electronics to supply 80 magnetic transfer switches

Bohr Electronics has been awarded a contract by Virginia Railway Express (VRE) to supply 80 magnetic transfer switches. The switches will support ongoing maintenance of VRE’s locomotive fleet at the Crossroads Maintenance and Storage Facility in Fredericksburg, Va.

With 67 years dedicated to material circularity, Bohr Electronics supports rail operators' sustainability initiatives by prioritizing the maintenance of legacy equipment over replacement, keeping valuable components in service and out of landfills.

Bohr Electronics notes magnetic transfer switches manage power distribution within locomotive systems, ensuring key operations remain functional under varying load conditions. Bohr says its switches are rigorously tested to withstand vibration, shock and temperature variations and meet ISO 9001:2015 and AAR M-1003 standards.

"We’re pleased to support Virginia Railway Express with these magnetic transfer switches as part of their fleet maintenance strategy," said Bohr Electonics National Sales Director Bruce Bloomster. "Our switches align with VRE’s commitment to reliable and sustainable service, extending equipment life while meeting the demands of rail operations that transport passengers every day.”