Denver RTD to begin next phase of light-rail track reconstruction

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) is set to begin the next phase of light-rail track reconstruction in downtown Denver. The near-term phase will focus on reconstructing track infrastructure and maintaining the long-term integrity of its transit network.

The work is part of a multi-year, $152 million project to reconstruct miles of light-rail track in downtown Denver. The agency notes it’s the first project of this magnitude in Denver RTD’s history. During the first phase, which took place in 2024, crews reconstructed five intersections in Denver’s Downtown Loop.

This year’s work will involve reconstructing the light-rail crossing near the intersection of Kalamath Street and Colfax Avenue. The 86-day period of work is scheduled to be completed on Nov. 27. The full-depth reconstruction process involves removing and replacing all track infrastructure, concrete, rail, crossties and ballast.

Denver RTD says it has been closely working with the city and county of Denver to discuss lane closures and develop traffic detour plans at the intersection. During the project, vehicular traffic in the area may be merged to one lane or rerouted around the rail crossing for limited periods of time.

“Maintaining [Denver] RTD’s infrastructure is essential to preserving taxpayers’ previous investments in the region’s mass transportation system,” said Denver RTD General Manager and CEO Debra Johnson. “This is so much more than a maintenance project. It will ensure that [Denver] RTD can continue to provide a viable transit network for future generations.”

Continued connections and alternative service

During the planned maintenance work, Denver RTD says it will focus on maintaining customers’ connections to and from their destinations with as little disruption as possible. The following options are available to support rail customers who may be temporarily impacted by the planned reconstruction work: