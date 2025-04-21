Denver RTD removes speed restriction along the D Line corridor

Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) light-rail trains have now resumed regular speeds along the D Line corridor after the agency eliminated its final speed restriction. Denver RTD says maintenance crews installed approximately 300 feet of rail along the D Line, between Littleton•Downtown and Littleton•Mineral stations, allowing for the agency to remove the speed restriction.

Denver RTD announced an updated timeline that targeted lifting all remaining speed restrictions next month. The adjusted timeline takes into account work delays caused by inclement weather and the availability of third-party contractors. With this most recent restriction lifted, two of the four light rail speed restriction zones have now been successfully eliminated from the system. In October 2024, Denver RTD lifted all speed restrictions in Slow Zone #2.

Denver RTD notes that current service impacts for customers traveling end-to-end along the two remaining corridors reflect an up-to-five-minute addition in trip times.