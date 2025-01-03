WMATA wraps up construction work on Blue, Orange and Silver lines early and under budget

Construction work on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Blue, Orange and Silver lines in Washington, D.C., wrapped up early and more than $450,000 under budget, following 10 days of critical track repairs and infrastructure upgrades. Normal service resumed on Dec. 30 at 5:00 a.m.

WMATA suspended service on parts of the Blue, Orange and Silver lines between Foggy Bottom and Federal Triangle Dec. 20. The work zone extended to Federal Center Southwest from Dec. 27 through Dec. 29. Free shuttle buses replaced trains during construction, providing service between the affected stations.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we complete this critical work,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “This is the busiest section of our system, which required critical work to keep the system reliable and safe. I want to thank our great team for working through the holidays and cold weather to get work done during a time that is least impactful to customers.”

Crews completed the following work:

Replaced nearly 2,400 feet of track.

Replaced grout pads, rail fasteners and studs, which hold the tracks in place.

Conducted water mitigation work, which keeps the tunnels dry.

Replaced insulators, which protect the powered third rail.

Replaced signaling switch machines for more reliable service.

Upgraded platform edge lighting with more efficient LED lights.

Deep cleaned stations.

The construction was part of WMATA’s six-year, $12 billion capital improvement program, investing in system safety, reliability and the region's economy. WMATA notes the capital program improves the customer experience and keeps the region's infrastructure in a state of good repair.

According to the agency, this is the third straight major construction project that was completed earlier than planned.