Denver RTD continues removing speed restrictions along Southeast Corridor.

Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) has removed all northbound speed restrictions between County Line and Lincoln stations along the Southeast Corridor and reduced southbound speed restrictions near Lincoln Station for E and R line trains.

The agency’s overnight preventative maintenance and track repairs continue to make progress on the speed restrictions. To date, a majority of the initial 10 mph speed restrictions issued by Denver RTD in early June have now been removed. The remaining restrictions will continue to be lifted as track repair work is completed. Denver RTD notes the slow zones are currently causing moderate end-to-end trip delays for customers and the impact to specific trips is dependent on the length of the slow zone traveled.

In May 2024, Denver RTD began a deeper inspection process of its light-rail system to identify preventive maintenance issues. As areas along the rail alignment were identified for maintenance and depending on the issue, Denver RTD has implemented speed restrictions until crews are able to complete necessary repair work.