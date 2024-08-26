TTC to begin upgrades to streetcar power system Sept. 3

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will begin modernizing the streetcar power network on Queens Quay and Fleet Street Sept. 3. Spanning almost three kilometers (1.9 miles) between the Harborfront Tunnel and Strachan Avenue, the project will involve the replacement and reconfiguration of overhead wires, as well as upgrades to the underground power systems along the corridor.

The approximately four-month project will be completed in stages, involving changes to streetcar service and the use of bus replacements. When complete early next year, streetcars along Queens Quay and Fleet Street will use an optimized and improved pantograph overhead contact system that is fully compatible with the TTC’s modern and growing fleet, enhancing the reliability of service along the waterfront. This work is part of a larger power upgrade program that included work on Spadina and St. Clair avenues this year.

“As a city, we are investing over C$200 million (US$148.1 million) to expand the TTC’s fleet of fully accessible low-floor streetcars,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “The work being done along Queens Quay and Fleet Street is integral to ensuring that the right infrastructure is in place to run these streetcars and to deliver a safe and reliable TTC service for many years to come.”

“While there will be some short-term adjustments for riders who use the Queens Quay streetcar, the modernization work is essential for ensuring a more reliable and efficient service,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. “As we expand the TTC’s fleet of new, low-floor streetcars to meet the needs of a growing ridership, these upgrades are crucial for maintaining a high level of service along the waterfront.”

The first stage of the work, between the Harborfront Tunnel and Spadina Avenue will start on Sept. 3 until early October. During this time, TTC says buses will replace 509 Harborfront streetcars between Union Station and Exhibition Place. Eastbound buses will operate within the Queens Quay streetcar right-of-way from Spadina Avenue to York Street while westbound buses will serve curbside stops. At Union Station, customers will take the 509 Harborfront replacement buses at street stops located on Bay Street at Front Street.

The second stage of work will commence in early October. This stage will focus on completing the upgrades between Spadina Avenue and Bathurst Street. During this period, TTC notes 509 Harborfront streetcar service will be restored between Union Station and Spadina Avenue and a modified branch of 510 Spadina replacement buses will be extended west and serve stops between Spadina Avenue and Exhibition Place.

Beginning in November through early 2025, a third stage of work will complete overhead work west of Bathurst Street along Fleet Street. During this phase of work, TTC notes 509 Harbourfront streetcar service will continue to operate between Union Station and Spadina Avenue and 511 Bathurst streetcars will be extended to run along Queens Quay to Union Station.

“Thanks to the configuration of the Queens Quay streetcar right-of-way, eastbound replacement buses on part of the route can operate there, maintaining more consistent travel times,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary. “I want to acknowledge and thank the hardworking TTC crews and engineers who will be working day and night to ensure this project is completed quickly and with minimal disruption. We certainly appreciate the understanding and patience of our customers during this period of necessary upgrades.”