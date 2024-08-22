PRT to close multiple Blue Line stations for rail maintenance

Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) will close multiple light-rail stations on the Blue Line during the next several weekends to implement essential maintenance activities. The closures will allow crews to apply an epoxy coating that seals the concrete, preventing water from seeping into the concrete platforms. The work was originally scheduled last month but had to be rescheduled due to weather.

The closures will occur from 8 p.m. each Friday until the start of service the following Monday unless otherwise noted. On Thursdays preceding the closure, riders will only be able to board and disembark from the first car of two-car trains.

The schedule for station closures will be:

Boggs Station: Closed from 8 p.m. Aug. 23 until the start of service on Aug. 26. Riders should instead use Bon Air or South Hills Junction

Denise Station: Closed from 8 p.m. Sept. 6, until the start of service on Sept. 9. Riders should instead use Bon Air or South Bank.

Memorial Hall Station: Closed from 8 p.m. Sept. 13 until the start of service on Sept. 16. Riders should instead use Willow or Killarney.

Overbrook Junction: The inbound platform will be closed from 7 a.m. on Sept. 26 to the start of service on Sept. 30. A temporary low-level platform will be constructed and riders will board and exit rail cars using the temporary platform. Riders who need to use the ramp should instead board Blue Line or Silver Line rail cars at nearby Willow Station. Those who specifically need to use the Red Line should board rail cars at Castle Shannon Station or Washington Junction.

PRT work crews will halt maintenance efforts the weekend of Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 due to the Labor Day holiday. Similar station maintenance will be conducted in October and possibly November. PRT notes that since the work is outdoors, it is highly weather-dependent.