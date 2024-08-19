New light-rail speed restrictions implemented by Denver RTD along Southeast Corridor.

Two temporary light-rail speed restrictions were placed by the Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) on Aug. 16 for a portion of the D Line between Evans and Englewood stations and along a section of rail that serves the E and H lines between University of Denver and Colorado stations.

The agency continues to make significant progress on its preventative maintenance work along the Southeast Corridor. The current speed restrictions will continue to be lifted as track repair work and preventative maintenance is completed.

Some temporary light-rail speed restrictions remain along portions of the D, E, H and R light- rail lines. The 10 mph speed restrictions were first implemented along the Southeast Light Rail Corridor in early June. Denver RTD says the overall impact to customers will depend on the specific light-rail line traveled and length of the slow zone but in most cases, the temporary restrictions are anticipated to add approximately 15 to 20 additional minutes to trips on the D, E and H lines.

In May 2024, Denver RTD began an expanded program of inspections on the light-rail system to identify preventive maintenance issues that may need to be addressed. As areas along the rail alignment are noted as needing work and depending on the issue, Denver RTD has implemented speed restrictions until crews can complete repairs or perform maintenance work.