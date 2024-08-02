Maryland Transit Administration begins State of Good Repair project at West Cold Spring Metro station

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration has begun platform repairs at the West Cold Spring Metro Subway station. The work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2024. During this time, the bus loop at the station will relocate to the station parking lot.

“These repairs are critical to advancing our State of Good Repair initiative and improving reliability for our riders,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “We appreciate our riders’ patience as we complete this important project.”

Beginning on or around August 5, all-day single tracking will be in effect at the West Cold Spring and Rogers Avenue Metro Subway stations. When single tracking begins, passengers should expect delays of 5-10 minutes. Full service is scheduled to resume the week of September 30. The Maryland Transit Administration will issue rider alerts to announce the single tracking dates.

The platform repair project is part of the agency’s ongoing State of Good Repair efforts. Investing in repairs to assets and system enhancements is critical to deliver safe, efficient, reliable, equitable and customer-focused services.