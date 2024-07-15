L.A. Metro begins Phase 2 of Metro C Line overhead wire replacement

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) has initiated Phase 2 of the C Line overhead wire replacement project for the east end of the C Line between Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station and Norwalk Station in Los Angeles, Calif. The changes will allow staff access to one of the two operating tracks to complete the replacement of overhead wires that provide the power supply for each train. L.A. Metro notes the current wires are approaching 30 years and need to be replaced to ensure reliable service.

C Line service changes to accommodate the work are as follows:

July 14 - Aug. 17, 2024: C Line service will operate every 20 minutes on weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays between Norwalk Station and Redondo Beach Station. Additional trains will operate between Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station and Redondo Beach Station weekdays between 5 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 18-24, 2024: A bus bridge will operate between Norwalk Station and Long Beach Blvd. Station (also serving Lakewood Boulevard Station) to replace C Line rail service, 12-minute rail service frequency will operate between Long Beach Boulevard Station and Redondo Beach Station.

Aug. 25 - Oct. 27, 2024: C Line service will operate every 15 minutes on weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays between Norwalk Station and Redondo Beach Station. Additional trains will operate between Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station and Redondo Beach Station weekdays between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 28, 2024 - Jan. 27, 2025: Normal 10-minute C Line service frequency will operate between Norwalk Station and Redondo Beach Station. At a date yet to be confirmed during this period, a new structure for the C and K Lines will be launched as L.A. Metro prepares to open the new LAX/L.A. Metro Transit Center Station.

Work on Phase 2 of the C Line overhead wire replacement project will continue in 2025. Further details on C Line service impacts will be released closer to 2025 based on project progress and coordination with the opening of the new LAX/L.A. Metro Transit Center Station.

To assist riders through the transition, L.A. Metro Ambassadors will be riding the C Line to assist impacted riders.