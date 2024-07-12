BART's Measure RR rebuilding program helping to reduce service delays

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) shared that progress of its rail maintencence project, the Measure RR rebuilding program, is already enhancing reliability of the system and reducing service delays. Measure RR is a $3.5 billion bond measure to replace BART’s aging infrastructure. It was approved by voters in Alameda, Contra Costa and San Francisco, Calif., counties in 2016.

The agency notes track replacement has reduced the number of trains delayed due to outdated rail by more than 400 instances. Most of this track had been in place since the start of BART service in 1972.

The latest Measure RR Annual Report, which was published by the Bond Oversight Committee (BOC), discusses this reduction in service. The BOC’s independent oversight of the rebuilding program emphasizes cost-effectiveness, quality and timeliness of work completion. The new annual report was presented to the BART Board of Directors at its meeting on July 11.

“Measure RR is a crucial part of our ongoing efforts to ensure BART is truly the safest way to get around the Bay,” said BART General Manager Bob Powers. “This Measure RR Annual Report highlights how the rebuilding program is boosting safety, making our core infrastructure more resilient and improving our on-time performance for our riders.”

Through March 2024, $1.81 billion of Measure RR funds have been invested in rebuilding projects. The agency says there are now 157 projects in planning, design, construction or have been completed. A total of 61 projects are complete, including 13 projects that have been completed since the BOC issued its last annual report in 2023. Measure RR money spent and work completed to this point, have exceeded initial expectations.

Much of this progress for riders has been accomplished during weekend track shutdowns when crews temporarily close a portion of the trackway to expedite track work that’s too large to accomplish during the few overnight hours when BART is not running trains. An example of this work is the ongoing effort to rebuild the core of the system in Oakland, Calif.

BOC members review projects and data presented by BART staff in quarterly briefings. Members of the committee can request additional documents, information and presentations on an ad hoc basis. The BOC is comprised of volunteers who represent a diversity of expertise.

The organizations represented on the committee include the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Association for Budgeting and Financial Management, the Project Management Institute and the League of Women Voters of the Bay Area.