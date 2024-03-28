Siemens awarded Metrolinx Central Region rail maintenance contract

Metrolinx has appointed Siemens Mobility to handle its track, signal and right-of-way maintenance for the Central Region of Toronto's passenger railway infrastructure system. This partnership builds upon Siemens Mobility's existing maintenance services in the agency's West Region and signal and communications services at the Metrolinx Network Operations Center.

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Metrolinx, keeping their system running safely, efficiently and sustainably for a reliable operation for their passengers,” said Johannes Emmelheinz, CEO customer services Siemens Mobility. “With a combination of our on-the-ground rail infrastructure maintenance experience and our digital services, we can ensure up to 100 percent system availability.”

Siemens will help the agency increase its system availability and reliability for Toronto’s passenger railway system.