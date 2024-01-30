Balfour Beatty awarded maintenance contract for SMART mainline work

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) has awarded Balfour Beatty a $189,000 contract to deliver track surfacing, lining and ballast restoration on its mainline track. Once complete, the approximately 40,000-foot restoration project will enhance SMART’s passenger rail service to provide sustainable, accessible and efficient rail transportation for Sonoma and Marin counties.

“We are honored to serve SMART and provide rail restoration enhancements for its passenger rail service,” said Mark Konchar, Balfour Beatty U.S. president and managing director of rail operations. “Northern California is a key growth opportunity for our business and we look forward to expanding our diverse rail maintenance project portfolio in this geography. Balfour Beatty will leverage its team of leading industry experts dedicated to operational excellence and safety, as we achieve our client’s goal of enhancing sustainability and reliability of its rail network within communities.”

Work is underway to deliver track surfacing, lining and ballast restoration of SMART mainline track. The project is scheduled for completion in spring 2024.