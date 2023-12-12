RailWorks partners with One Big Circle to provide digital rail maintenance solutions

RailWorks has partnered with One Big Circle to provide an Automated Intelligent Video Review (AIVR) product line to the company. The agreement supports RailWorks’ commitment to fostering a culture of safety and to the practices that protect the well-being of their employees, contractors, passengers and the natural world.

In response to the United Kindom (UK) challenges in rail safety, maintenance and inspection, One Big Circle created AIVR. The combined hardware and software of the AIVR system provides digital inspection capability that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable users from multiple rail disciplines to monitor rail environments remotely and safely. During the past four years, AIVR has been deployed throughout the UK, with key customers including the UK rail’s Infrastructure owner and maintainer, Network Rail, and with more than 90 companies in the supply chain accessing the data.

“We are very excited to be partnering with RailWorks to bring AIVR to the North American market when there is an increasing demand for digital capability that advances remote asset and condition monitoring,” said Emily Kent, co-founder and director of One Big Circle. “With their wealth of experience and knowledge, RailWorks is a fantastic partner and we look forward to bringing our combined expertise together to create a big impact on safety, sustainability and efficiency.

“Our industry is continuously changing, especially when it comes to track inspection and maintenance programs, said Kevin Riddett, RailWorks president and CEO. “This partnership enables One Big Circle and RailWorks to provide an infrastructure solution to the market that exhibits a safe and efficient way to manage those programs.”