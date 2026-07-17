MA: MBTA to cut 8 midday Worcester line trains starting July 27 — what to know

The MBTA and its commuter rail operations partner Keolis will temporarily cut eight midday train runs to and from Worcester starting July 27 to accommodate track work between Framingham and Auburndale.

The cut trains will be during off-peak hours. Rush hour service will remain the same, according to a press release from the MBTA.

Four inbound trains departing at 9:05 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:05 p.m. and 3 p.m. will be cut. Trains will leave for Boston about once every two hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Four Worcester-bound trains departing at 7:30 a.m., 8:55 a.m., 10:50 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. will also be cut from the schedule.

Several remaining midday trips in both directions will have five minutes added to their scheduled run times during the track work period.

The work involves replacing 15 miles of rail, or 7.5 track miles accounting for both tracks. The 80,000 linear feet of new rail that will be installed will not require replacement for more than 25 years.

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC.

Visit masslive.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.