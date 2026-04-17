MA: MBTA announces May shutdowns, including 12-day Green Line closure

More shutdowns are coming to the MBTA in May, including a 12-day closure on the Green Line.

The shutdowns will give the public transit agency a chance to perform maintenance and upgrades on multiple train lines, including signal upgrades on the Red Line, the installation of safety equipment on the Green Line and other work.

The Green Line will be shut down between Kenmore and Cleveland Circle on the C Line from May 6 to 17, the longest planned shutdown next month. The T will run free, accessible shuttles between Cleveland Circle during this time, but the shuttles will not stop at St. Mary’s Street, Kent Street or Brandon Hall.

There will also be increased service on the D Line during the C Line shutdown, and riders who usually get on and off the train at Cleveland Circle are encouraged to use the Reservoir stop on the D Line, which is just 0.1 miles away.

Also on the Green Line, there will be no service between Government Center and Heath Street on the E Line from May 30 to June 5. Instead, there will be increased service on the Route 39 bus, which runs parallel to the E Line tracks.

Both branches of the Red Line will also see temporary shutdowns next month. The Braintree branch will be suspended between Broadway and Quincy Center from May 2 to 4, and the Ashmont branch will be suspended between Broadway and Ashmont from 6 p.m. Thursday, May 14, to the end of service on May 18.

During the closures, free, accessible shuttles will be available. The other Red Line branch will run regular service, but riders will have to take the shuttles between JFK/UMass and Broadway. Accessible van service will also be available between Broadway and Quincy Center on Monday, May 4.

The fare gates will be open at Broadway, JFK/UMass and North Quincy during the Braintree branch shutdown and at Broadway and JFK/UMass during the Ashmont branch shutdown.

During the Braintree branch shutdown, the commuter rail will be free between South Station and Braintree as an alternative for regular Red Line riders. Regular fares must be purchased to travel beyond Braintree.

Later in the month, both branches will be shut down between Broadway and Quincy Center and between Broadway and Ashmont. As with the earlier closures, free shuttles will be available and the commuter rail will be free between South Station and Braintree. Fare gates will be open at Broadway and Quincy Center. Accessible van service will also be available between Broadway and Ashmont and between Broadway and Quincy Center.

The Mattapan Trolley will also be shut down completely from 6 p.m. Thursday, May 14 through May 16. Shuttle buses will run from Ashmont to Mattapan and riders are also encouraged to take the Fairmount Line of the commuter rail from Blue Hill Avenue.

On the Blue Line, there will be no service between Bowdoin and Airport during the weekend of May 9 to 10. Free shuttles will stop at Airport, Maverick and Haymarket to allow Orange and Green Line connections downtown, but will not stop at Aquarium, State, Government Center, or Bowdoin. Accessible van service will also be available downtown.

The Blue Line will be free between Airport and Wonderland during this shutdown, as will the East Boston ferry, which will run every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and one final trip at 9:30 p.m.

Some commuter rail lines will also be affected by shutdowns in May. The New Bedford/Fall River, Greenbush and Kingston lines will be suspended between South Station and Braintree during the weekend of May 9 to 10, and riders can instead use the Red Line between these stations.

The Framingham/Worcester line will also be closed from Worcester and Grafton on the weekend of May 16 to 17. Free, accessible shuttles will travel between these stations.

For more information about transit schedule changes, visit the MBTA website or check the agency’s social media for alerts.

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