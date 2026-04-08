CT: Buses to replace weekend service on Metro-North's New Canaan branch amid track work, officials say

Buses will replace weekend train service on Metro-North Railroad's New Canaan branch for about two months starting this weekend as crews work to install new track, officials said.

The bus service will begin at 11 p.m. on Fridays and will continue through Sunday nights, according to the state Department of Transportation. Normal train service will resume each Monday morning.

“This work is essential to building the infrastructure that supports a safer, more reliable system for the long term,” DOT Bureau Chief of Public Transportation Jeffrey Gonneville said in a statement Tuesday. “We appreciate the patience as we get this work done.”

Transportation officials said the work involves installing new track adjacent to the New Canaan branch in order to support a maintenance facility in Stamford and trimming operations at various locations.

The work is expected to continue through June 7. Buses will replace trains each weekend except Memorial Day weekend, when trains will operate on a normal schedule between May 22 and 25, officials said.

Officials noted the buses, which will temporarily replace trains 1790 and 1799, may depart from the Stamford and New Canaan stations up to 30 minutes earlier than the normally scheduled train times.

In a Facebook post, the town of New Canaan said the buses will connect with New Haven Line trains at Stamford. Officials said that on Fridays the last train from New Canaan and the last three trains from Stamford will be buses.

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