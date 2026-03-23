Metrolinx extends contract with Alstom for GO Transit and UP Express operations and maintenance

Metrolinx has extended its contract with Alstom to continue to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services to two of its divisions. The contract is for C$1.3 billion (US$947 million) and runs until 2031.

Alstom will continue to provide O&M services for the rail operations of GO Transit and Union Pearson Express (UP) train service in Toronto. From 2024 through 2025, Alstom’s nearly 1,300-person team managed 117,020 GO rail trips and 56,494 UP Express trips, with an on-time performance of over 97% on a mixed-use rail network.

“Whether its introducing new riders to transit during Toronto’s biggest special events, or helping ensure frequent riders have a reliable, high-quality experience every time, Alstom has been behind the scenes helping deliver for Metrolinx and its passengers,” said Alstom America President Michael Keroullé. “Our continued partnership with Metrolinx is a tribute to the excellence and experience of our local services team to ensure passengers needs are met safely and efficiently.”

Alstom notes that its team’s work contributes to its 95% retention rate of O&M contracts.

“This renewed agreement with Alstom delivers on our government’s plan to protect Ontario by ensuring Ontario tax dollars continue to support Ontario workers,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “It will strengthen the operations and maintenance capacity needed to support a more reliable GO Transit network as we expand service across the region to meet the needs of our growing province.”