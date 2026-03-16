CA: Construction to disrupt Sacramento light rail service this month. Which stations?

Stations along the Sacramento Regional Transit light rail will temporarily close to accommodate construction work along the line.

Throughout the second half of March, service to numerous light rail stations on the Blue Line will be disrupted as the transit district upgrades trains and platforms while building the new Dos Rios station in Sacramento’s River district.

Starting Saturday, March 14, Sacramento RT will offer shuttle buses for travelers to access closed Blue Line stations as crews work on the tracks.

Here’s what to know about service disruptions to the light rail.

Where and when will Sacramento RT temporarily close stations?

Two major construction projects will affect the light rail’s Blue Line through March 31, but the transit authority has laid out alternatives for affected riders along the route.

Dos Rios station construction

Dates: Saturday, March 14-Sunday, March 15; Saturday, March 21-Sunday, March 22

Stations impacted: Swanston, Royal Oaks, Arden/Del Paso, Globe, Alkali Flat/La Valentina, 12th and I Streets

The regional transit district will connect a second track through the upcoming Dos Rios station during the following two weekends, leading six stations to experience interruptions to service.

The Blue Line will run on the northern end between the Watt/ Interstate 80 and Marconi stations, and on the southern portion from Cosumnes River College to the Cathedral Square stations on 10th and K Streets and 11th and K Streets. Shuttle buses will transfer travelers to the six closed stations and between the operating portions of the line.

Platform modification related closures

Dates: Monday, March 16-Thursday, March 26

Stations impacted: Arden/Del Paso, Royal Oaks

According to Sacramento RT, two stations affected by the Dos Rios construction will remain closed through the following weeks for modifications to their platforms to accommodate new low-floor trains.

Trains will continue to pass through the stations during the closure, but they will not stop. Riders can access the stations via shuttle bus service, and light rail trains will stop at the neighboring Swanston and Globe stations.

Additional dates: Friday, March 27-Tuesday, March 31

Stations impacted: Globe, Arden/Del Paso, Royal Oaks, Swanston

Platform upgrades will expand to the Globe and Swanston stations immediately following the prior closure, and trains will not run through the stations. Shuttles will transport riders between the majority of the stations.

Sacramento RT said in a release that the Royal Oaks bus stop for routes 13 and 23 will be unavailable during the construction work period. Riders at the Royal Oaks station can board the bus at the Arden/Del Paso station or the Arden & Blumenfeld bus stop, according to the transit district.

The transit authority said in its release that weather or other adverse conditions could impact the closures. The most up-to-date information on dates, locations and detours around the disruptions will be available on the Sacramento Regional Transit website.

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