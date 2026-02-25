SEPTA completes signal upgrade on Media–Sharon Hill Line with Hitachi CBTC system

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has resumed revenue service on the Media–Sharon Hill Line after its newest Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) digital signaling system upgrade. The newly integrated Hitachi Rail CBTC system will help to modernize one of the last remaining interurban trolley systems in the U.S.

The upgrade will serve approximately 11.9 miles of light-rail trolley service from the 69th Street Transportation Center to communities in Media and Sharon Hill. The system will utilize overhead electrification and trolley gauge tracks while also replacing aging signal systems.

“This modern upgrade to SEPTA’s trolley system is a testament to Pennsylvania’s continued investment in transportation revitalization. Our advanced technology will help to deliver modern and reliable onboard operations that will meet passenger needs for decades to come,” said Hitachi Rail U.S. President Joseph Pozza. “Our partnership with SEPTA and the state of Pennsylvania is yet another example of Hitachi Rail’s commitment to advancing transportation across the United States.”

Technological innovation highlights