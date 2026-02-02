CO: RTD maintenance to disrupt rail transit, including A Line, this weekend

Regional Transportation District maintenance work will disrupt transit on rail lines in and out of Denver Union Station, agency officials announced.

This “federally required maintenance work” will affect the commuter rail service on RTD’s A, B, G, and N lines on Saturday and Sunday, officials said.

RTD will run shuttle buses to ferry riders between affected stations during the disruption, officials said. Normal service is expected to resume on Monday.

For riders on the A Line that links Union Station with Denver International Airport, RTD will run shuttle buses between Union Station and the 38th- Blake Station. A Line riders can reach the buses at Gate B22 in the Union Station underground bus concourse. A Line riders at RTD’s 38th- Blake Station can reach shuttle buses at a “bus bridge gate” on Blake Street.

A Line trains will run as normal between the 38th- Blake Station and the Denver Airport Station by DIA, agency officials said.

For riders on other disrupted lines, RTD officials said the agency will run the following shuttle buses:

B and G Lines – Shuttle buses will run between Union Station and the 41st- Fox Station. Those buses can be reached in Union Station at the underground Gate B22. At the 41st- Fox Station, the shuttle buses can be reached at Gate D. Buses will run as normal between the 41st- Fox Station and Westminster Station. G Line trains will run as normal between the 41st- Fox Station and the Wheat Ridge-Ward Road Station

N Line – Shuttle buses will run between Union Station and the 48th and Brighton-National Western Center Station. N Line riders at Union Station can reach the shuttle buses at Gate B22, and riders at the 48th and Brighton-National Western Center Station can reach the shuttle buses at that bus stop. N Line trains will run as normal between 48th and Brighton-National Western Center Station and the Eastlake-124th Station.

RTD officials said riders “should anticipate delays” due to the rail closures, and are encouraged to use the agency’s website to explore alternate routes.

©2026 MediaNews Group, Inc.

Visit at denverpost.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.